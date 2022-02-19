$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $4.39 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.49. 3,970,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,143. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

