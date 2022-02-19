$314.96 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce $314.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $289.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Barnes Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,622,000 after buying an additional 51,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 416,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,185. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

