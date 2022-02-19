$333.96 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report sales of $333.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.80 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $262.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $121.54. 284,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,171. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $117.59 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

