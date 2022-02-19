$363.24 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce $363.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.28 million to $386.52 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $382.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $71.65 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

