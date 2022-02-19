3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.