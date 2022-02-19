4,214 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

ROLL opened at $181.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.76. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

