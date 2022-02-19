51,947 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 3.07.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

