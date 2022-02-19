5,299 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $4,755,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 49,157 shares of company stock worth $1,165,186. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE opened at $20.83 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

