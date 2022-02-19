$56.28 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce $56.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $50.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $226.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $227.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $213.02 million, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $223.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.