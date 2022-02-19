5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$2.23 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$196.98 million and a P/E ratio of -202.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.59.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

