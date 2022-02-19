$62.57 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $62.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $53.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $253.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $262.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $249.00 million, with estimates ranging from $200.80 million to $278.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth $266,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.83. 42,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.
German American Bancorp Company Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.
