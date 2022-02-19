$62.57 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $62.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $53.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $253.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $262.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $249.00 million, with estimates ranging from $200.80 million to $278.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth $266,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.83. 42,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

