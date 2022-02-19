6,348 Shares in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,356,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTR opened at $3.28 on Friday. Astra Space, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

