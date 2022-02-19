657 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS opened at $252.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.38 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

