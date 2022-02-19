66,180 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

