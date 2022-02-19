756 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Appian by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after buying an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Appian by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,855,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $219.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

