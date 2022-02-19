$871.40 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report $871.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $848.00 million and the highest is $912.69 million. OneMain posted sales of $825.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Comerica Bank lifted its position in OneMain by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,650 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $52.53 on Friday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

