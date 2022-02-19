$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490,000.00 to $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQB. HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

In related news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 119,521 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,409.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 1,032,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.11. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

