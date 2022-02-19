AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 260 to SEK 240. The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 44881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

