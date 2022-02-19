Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.21

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ASLI traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 105.50 ($1.43). 384,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,134. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.78. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.76).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider John A. N. Heawood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,884.98).

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

