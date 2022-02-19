ACENT Hits One Day Volume of $469,713.00 (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. ACENT has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $469,713.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACENT has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00038454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00106373 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

