ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $11.76 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 263.52, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 82,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

