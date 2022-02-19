Acute Angle Cloud Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,125.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $25,125.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,897.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.05 or 0.06872671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00287652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00774867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00071005 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00411756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00217168 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

