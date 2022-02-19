Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.90

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and traded as high as $19.19. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 76,424 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $64,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

