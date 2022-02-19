Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $442.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.