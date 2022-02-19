Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,048 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 106,342 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 0.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 754,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

