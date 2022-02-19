Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,021 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,341.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 582,015 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.