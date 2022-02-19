Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,021 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,341.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 582,015 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.
In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
