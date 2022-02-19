Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 380 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth about $575,000.

NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $31.53 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.159 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

