Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 380 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth about $575,000.
NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $31.53 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.
About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.