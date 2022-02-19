Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 11.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWLVU stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

