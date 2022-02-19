Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
