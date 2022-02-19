Aeryus (AER) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Aeryus coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeryus has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $6,364.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00273503 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005630 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.41 or 0.01236243 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Aeryus Coin Profile

AER is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.