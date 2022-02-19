Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Maxim Group

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

