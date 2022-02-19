Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $37.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

