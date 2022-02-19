AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Buys A$142,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) insider Graham Cockroft acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.12 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,400.00 ($101,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

