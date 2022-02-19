AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Buys A$142,400.00 in Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) insider Graham Cockroft acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.12 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,400.00 ($101,714.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.
About AGL Energy
