Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

API has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

Agora stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.31. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agora during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 33.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

