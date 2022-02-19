Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.
API has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.60.
Agora stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.31. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
