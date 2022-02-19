Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.69

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 2586022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Agora alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agora by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.