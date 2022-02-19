Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

