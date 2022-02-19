Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 102,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 29.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

