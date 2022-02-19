Airbnb, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $167.20. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.