Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

