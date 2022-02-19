Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($159.09) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.77 ($158.83).

EPA AIR opened at €115.00 ($130.68) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €112.89. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

