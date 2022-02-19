Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Align Technology worth $97,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $498.65 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $552.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

