Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

