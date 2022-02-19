Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.18)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$0.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 2,040,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alkermes has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,171,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1,001.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 297,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alkermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.