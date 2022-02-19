Allbirds Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIRD. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Allbirds has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $32.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

