ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ALLETE also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 846,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,596. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALLETE by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

