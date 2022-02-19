ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.91. ALLETE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.600-$3.900 EPS.

ALE stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 846,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALE shares. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

