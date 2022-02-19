AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

