Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.670-$2.810 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.10 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.