Alpha Metallurgical Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 8,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $89.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $970,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

