Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Cut to Sell at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

